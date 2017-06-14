Ex-cop gets prison for wrong-way crash that killed 2 friends
A former New Jersey police officer convicted of drunken driving and causing a wrong-way crash that killed a fellow officer and another friend was sentenced Wednesday to the maximum - up to 25 years in prison. A judge on Staten Island gave Pedro Abad 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison after the former Linden officer had asked for the minimum of one year.
