Ex-cop gets prison for wrong-way crash that killed 2 friends
A former New Jersey police officer convicted of causing a wrong-way crash that killed a fellow officer and another friend has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. WABC-TV reports that a judge on Staten Island gave Pedro Abad the maximum sentence on Wednesday - 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|19 min
|cpeter1313
|314,501
|Time to arrest George W Bush and charge him wit...
|37 min
|Unhappy American
|1
|Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|1 hr
|Tony
|7
|FBI leak tonight start from the top and fire th...
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|1
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|337,659
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|NEMO
|4,054
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|44,981
|Skype Names
|10 hr
|Bob smith
|71
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|Trina
|1,745
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC