Ex-cop gets prison for wrong-way crash that killed 2 friends

A former New Jersey police officer convicted of causing a wrong-way crash that killed a fellow officer and another friend has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. WABC-TV reports that a judge on Staten Island gave Pedro Abad the maximum sentence on Wednesday - 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

