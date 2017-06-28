Ex-con charged with killing wife awarded $165K over Rikers beating

An ex-con charged with killing his estranged wife on a Coney Island sidewalk last month was just awarded $165,000 from the city over a 2012 beating by Rikers' guards - but he won't personally see a penny of it. The city has agreed to settle a Manhattan federal lawsuit with Gabino Genao, 30, who sued the city over the beating - and who is currently back in prison after being charged with gunning down his wife, Iveliss Alvarado-Genao, at a family gathering.

