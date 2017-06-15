Ex-con charged with killing estranged wife on Brooklyn sidewalk
NYPD cops transported 30-year-old Gabino Genao - who was arrested in Delaware on June 2 - to Brooklyn for processing at the 60th precinct. Genao shot his estranged wife, Iveliss Alvarado-Genao, twice in the face as she was standing in front of her aunt and uncle's home on West 36th St. near the Seagate community on May 26, according to police.
