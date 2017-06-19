Ex-Con Arrested for Stabbing Man to D...

Ex-Con Arrested for Stabbing Man to Death with Ice Pick, Police Say

An ex-con who brutally stabbed a man to death with an ice pick inside an housing complex stairwell early Sunday has been caught, police said. Norbert Williams, 52, was arrested Wednesday morning in Brooklyn by the NYPD's violent felony squad, less than a week after he killed Joseph Smart, 47, inside a first floor stairwell of the Hammel Houses at 82-01 Beach Channel Drive, according to police.

