Ex-con accused of killing wife on Con...

Ex-con accused of killing wife on Coney Island arrested 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

The ex-con accused of shooting his wife in the head on a Coney Island sidewalk - then bragging about it to her mother - was arrested Friday morning in Delaware, cops said. Genao will be extradited to New York to face murder charges for the killing of his estranged wife, Iveliss Alvarado-Genao, who he shot twice in the face in front of her relative's home on West 36th Street in Sea Gate, cops said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 32 min SweLL GirL 16,591
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 44 min Truth 314,421
IS Kathy Griffin Really Kelly-Anne Conway in a ... 1 hr Griffen-Conway Id... 1
POSTMORTEMEDIA - Trump keeps his promises scrap... 2 hr TRUMP TAXES LOST 1
EUROPE to TRUMP - Regarding Earth's Climate : 3 hr Gawd of Heil-Fire 2
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 3 hr BECAUSE THEY ARE 275
The Paris Accord - here it is 3 hr TRUMPs TAX RETURNS 2
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 3 hr Donnie Darko Ratings 3,848
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 8 hr Paul Yanks 337,185
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 8 hr Paul Yanks 44,784
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 23 hr Ben 1,717
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC