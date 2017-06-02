Ex-con accused of killing wife on Coney Island arrested 0:0

The ex-con accused of shooting his wife in the head on a Coney Island sidewalk - then bragging about it to her mother - was arrested Friday morning in Delaware, cops said. Genao will be extradited to New York to face murder charges for the killing of his estranged wife, Iveliss Alvarado-Genao, who he shot twice in the face in front of her relative's home on West 36th Street in Sea Gate, cops said.

