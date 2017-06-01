Ensemble Connect presents an Audience...

Ensemble Connect presents an Audience Engagement Institute on 6/8-15

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ensemble Connect - a program that prepares musicians for careers that combine musical excellence with teaching, community engagement, advocacy, entrepreneurship, and leadership - presents its first Audience Engagement Institute for established chamber ensembles in Carnegie Hall 's Resnick Education Wing from June 8-15, 2017. After an in-depth application process, five established chamber groups from across the United States have been selected to participate in Ensemble Connect's eight-day series of tuition-free workshops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 11 min Susanm 16,576
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 17 min Susanm 314,402
jets talk back (Dec '07) 3 hr Paul Yanks 13,920
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 hr Paul Yanks 44,760
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 hr Paul Yanks 337,162
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr tiffany 1,716
Where is the President 3 hr 2 Dogs 95
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 4 hr ThomasA 3,827
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC