Emotionally disturbed man attacks stranger with knife in Queens
The attacker stabbed the victim at 104 St. near 37th Drive in Corona around 8 p.m. Thursday, cops said. The man was off his medication at the time of the assault, friends and family told police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|10 min
|Guinness Drinker
|4,312
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|29 min
|jimi-yank
|338,081
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|1 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|nutty doctor shoots up n y c hospital
|1 hr
|you hate the truth
|1
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|18,156
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|45,121
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|SweLL GirL
|16,777
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|Thu
|OussideU2
|1,767
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC