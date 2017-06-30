Emotionally disturbed man attacks str...

Emotionally disturbed man attacks stranger with knife in Queens

14 hrs ago

The attacker stabbed the victim at 104 St. near 37th Drive in Corona around 8 p.m. Thursday, cops said. The man was off his medication at the time of the assault, friends and family told police.

