Driver dies, passenger injured after being T-boned in Queens
The incident occurred after this white sedan ran a red light at the Queens Blvd. intersection in Long Island City early Saturday. A driver died and his passenger was critically injured when he ran a red light in Queens early Saturday and was T-boned by an 18-wheel tractor trailer.
