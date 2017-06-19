Driver dies, passenger injured after ...

Driver dies, passenger injured after being T-boned in Queens

13 hrs ago

The incident occurred after this white sedan ran a red light at the Queens Blvd. intersection in Long Island City early Saturday. A driver died and his passenger was critically injured when he ran a red light in Queens early Saturday and was T-boned by an 18-wheel tractor trailer.

