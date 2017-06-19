Drive-by gunman critically wounds two...

Drive-by gunman critically wounds two who had left baby shower

Read more: New York Daily News

A drive-by gunman critically wounded a man and woman who had just left a Queens baby shower in a BMW with a 14-year-old boy in the back seat early Saturday, police said. The shooter rolled up on the victims' BMW SUV on 101st St. near 32nd Ave. in Corona about 3:30 a.m. and fired at least three rounds through the driver's-side window and door.

