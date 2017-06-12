Death of 3-year-old Queens boy covere...

Death of 3-year-old Queens boy covered in bruises deemed homicide

The death of a 3-year-old Queens boy whose family rushed him to the hospital with bruising all over his body has been deemed a homicide, officials said Friday. Romeo Lewis died on Dec. 22, after lying unresponsive in a bed at Long Island Jewish Hospital for five months.

