Death of 3-year-old Queens boy covered in bruises deemed homicide
The death of a 3-year-old Queens boy whose family rushed him to the hospital with bruising all over his body has been deemed a homicide, officials said Friday. Romeo Lewis died on Dec. 22, after lying unresponsive in a bed at Long Island Jewish Hospital for five months.
