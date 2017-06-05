D.C. Equality March Makes Pride Polit...

D.C. Equality March Makes Pride Political

Sarah Corwin of Brooklyn, N.Y., relaxed in the shade on the National Mall during the Equality March in Washington D.C. on Sunday, June 11. Regina Armenta of Philadelphia, Pa., cheered from above the crowd atop a pair of stilts during the Equality March in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, June 11. Michael J. Cooper, center, of Arlington, Va., cheers alongside a vast crowd of other demonstrators on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., during the Equality March on Sunday, June 11. Thousands of demonstrators walk together on Constitution Ave. NE toward the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C., as a part of the Equality March on Sunday, June 11. An abundance of rainbow fashion could be seen during the Equality March in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, June 11. 28-year-old Tyler Cargill, right, showed off a glittering beard, while 50-year-old Charles Heath, left, sported a vibrant pair ... (more)

