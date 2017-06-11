Cops shoot man who refused to drop kn...

Cops shoot man who refused to drop knife in alleged stabbing 0:0

Cops shot a man in Brooklyn on Sunday night as he was attacking another individual with a knife, sources said. Officers had been responding to a call of a dispute at 110 Shepherd Avenue in Cypress Hills when they found the pair fighting in the backyard shortly before 9 p.m., according to police sources.

