Cops bust Long Island man in fatal knife attack at Brooklyn bbq
A blood-soaked towel was left on a bench after EMS rushed a stabbed 26-year-old to a nearby hospital in Brooklyn. Johnson plunged a knife into Ean Bethea-Windsor's neck during a fight around 4 p.m. Saturday in front of the Breukelen Houses on E. 105 St., near Flatlands Ave., in Canarsie, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|8 min
|BHJ Rules
|44,876
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|16 min
|NEMO the Brilliant
|3,881
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|24 min
|Bring Back Rex
|13,927
|Where is the President
|53 min
|Black Zilla
|116
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|56 min
|Black Zilla
|2,508
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,703
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|337,268
|Skype Names
|7 hr
|timking
|61
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Ben
|1,725
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC