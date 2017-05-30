Cops bust Long Island man in fatal knife attack at Brooklyn bbq

A blood-soaked towel was left on a bench after EMS rushed a stabbed 26-year-old to a nearby hospital in Brooklyn. Johnson plunged a knife into Ean Bethea-Windsor's neck during a fight around 4 p.m. Saturday in front of the Breukelen Houses on E. 105 St., near Flatlands Ave., in Canarsie, police said.

