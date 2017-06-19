Convicted killer wanted in vile stabbing of Queens man
Norbert Williams, 52, is a suspect in the stabbing death of 47-year-old Jonathan Smart. Smart was killed in the Hammel Houses in Rockaway Beach on Sunday.
