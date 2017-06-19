Convicted killer admits to armed robbery, burglary in unrelated cases
The Brooklyn resident convicted four months ago of slaying another man on a South Beach street in 2015 added robbery and burglary convictions to his criminal record on Monday with his guilty pleas in unrelated cases. Eduardo Morales, 25, admitted to mugging a victim at gunpoint on Jan. 19, 2015, and to breaking into a home on Nov. 11, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|9 min
|NEMO
|4,145
|Stevie - (Oct '07)
|12 min
|kop
|181
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|25 min
|latty
|337,747
|Skype Names
|1 hr
|Azharrisburg
|83
|London hit again
|2 hr
|London hit again
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,802
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|rainmaker2016
|16,719
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|weaponX
|314,649
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Humpty Dance
|1,764
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC