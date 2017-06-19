Convicted killer admits to armed robb...

Convicted killer admits to armed robbery, burglary in unrelated cases

6 hrs ago

The Brooklyn resident convicted four months ago of slaying another man on a South Beach street in 2015 added robbery and burglary convictions to his criminal record on Monday with his guilty pleas in unrelated cases. Eduardo Morales, 25, admitted to mugging a victim at gunpoint on Jan. 19, 2015, and to breaking into a home on Nov. 11, 2014.

New York, NY

