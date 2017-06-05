Convicted killer accused of dragging S.I. cop with car

Karell Chambers, 33, and three other men, were sitting in a four-door sedan at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday on Victory Blvd. near Travis Ave. A convicted killer who fatally shot a man in 2003 is now accused of dragging an NYPD officer with his car on Staten Island. Karell Chambers, 33, and three other men, were sitting in a four-door sedan at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday on Victory Blvd. near Travis Ave. in Travis, when a witness flagged down NYPD Officer Gareth Echevarria and his partner , police sources said.

