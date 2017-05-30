Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem history
There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 7 hrs ago, titled Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem history.
The recent tempest in a teapot over the rebranding of southern Harlem as "SoHa" is a reminder that New Yorkers are still not ready to confront the realities of race. Many locals worry that the rebranding of Harlem is yet the latest effort at whiting out the neighborhood, while the forces of gentrification hope that a name change will help the area below 125th St. regain its former architectural glory.
#1 4 hrs ago
The primate exhibit of Manhattan Island.
