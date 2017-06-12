Competitors vie for invitation to famed hot-dog contest

A qualifying event for Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest will draw competitors to the city's Seaport District on Sunday afternoon. The top male and female finishers will be invited to compete at the ESPN-televised finals at Coney Island in New York City on July 4. Boston's event is one of 18 qualifiers across the country this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.