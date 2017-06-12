Competitors vie for invitation to fam...

Competitors vie for invitation to famed hot-dog contest

A qualifying event for Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest will draw competitors to the city's Seaport District on Sunday afternoon. The top male and female finishers will be invited to compete at the ESPN-televised finals at Coney Island in New York City on July 4. Boston's event is one of 18 qualifiers across the country this year.

New York, NY

