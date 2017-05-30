Brother of man who dismembered boy found dead in home
The brother of a man who kidnapped and dismembered a lost 8-year-old boy has been found dead, his body bound, wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a basement closet in the same Brooklyn home where detectives uncovered the gruesome remains of the boy nearly five years ago. Aron, 29, a bakery worker, had been last seen Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|6 min
|truth be told
|13,378
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|21 min
|Princess Hey
|18,026
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|TMAN_Mets
|44,811
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Truth
|314,451
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|4 hr
|Susanm
|16,601
|Skype Names
|4 hr
|Latinbluejay
|57
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Nassaudaddy
|185
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|9 hr
|NEMO the Brilliant
|3,861
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|12 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|337,195
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|rainmaker2016
|1,720
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC