Brother of man who dismembered boy found dead in home

The brother of a man who kidnapped and dismembered a lost 8-year-old boy has been found dead, his body bound, wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a basement closet in the same Brooklyn home where detectives uncovered the gruesome remains of the boy nearly five years ago. Aron, 29, a bakery worker, had been last seen Tuesday.

