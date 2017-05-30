Brooklyn man who shot mom suffers fro...

Brooklyn man who shot mom suffers from PTSD, cops say

12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Daniel Joseph-Patrice has been charged for opening fire on his mom inside their apartment on E. 82nd St. near Glenwood Road in Canarsie on Friday. A 26-year-old Brooklyn man accused of shooting his mother fired a barrage of bullets at the woman, hitting her multiple times in the chest, ribs and left arm, police sources said Saturday.

