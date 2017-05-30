Brooklyn man who shot mom suffers from PTSD, cops say
Daniel Joseph-Patrice has been charged for opening fire on his mom inside their apartment on E. 82nd St. near Glenwood Road in Canarsie on Friday. A 26-year-old Brooklyn man accused of shooting his mother fired a barrage of bullets at the woman, hitting her multiple times in the chest, ribs and left arm, police sources said Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|2 min
|jimi-yank
|44,819
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|4 min
|Guinness Drinker
|3,864
|Skype Names
|9 min
|Firefox3006
|58
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|31 min
|rainmaker2016
|18,027
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|36 min
|Pat Zachary
|337,200
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|36 min
|rainmaker2016
|16,605
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|44 min
|Crime against fre...
|13,380
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Ben
|1,721
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC