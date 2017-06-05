Brooklyn dad killed innocent man over...

Brooklyn dad killed innocent man over missing daughter: cops

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A gun-toting Brooklyn dad, desperate to bring his runaway daughter home, wound up in a world of trouble after taking the law into his own hands - and killing a man who had nothing to do with her disappearance. Paul Davis, 49, was charged with murder after police say he fatally shot one man and wounded another while hunting for his missing 16-year-old daughter Nyasia last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 19 min ThomasA 3,885
ijust visited RITE AITE AND NO BODY WAS N TH... 28 min MORDHACI1 1
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr SweLL GirL 16,622
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 44,894
UK Needs to model US Trump Conservatives, Repub... 2 hr American 2
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr jimi-yank 337,275
LightWorkers 3 hr JackArmStrong 1
Skype Names Mon timking 61
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Mon Ben 1,725
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC