Brooklyn dad killed innocent man over missing daughter: cops
A gun-toting Brooklyn dad, desperate to bring his runaway daughter home, wound up in a world of trouble after taking the law into his own hands - and killing a man who had nothing to do with her disappearance. Paul Davis, 49, was charged with murder after police say he fatally shot one man and wounded another while hunting for his missing 16-year-old daughter Nyasia last month.
