Brooklyn Criminal Court hosts recogni...

Brooklyn Criminal Court hosts recognition ceremony for heroes of courthouse fire

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Court Officer Darien Wagner was one of 10 people recognized on Wednesday for his efforts in keeping the court staff of the Criminal Court and the citizens of Brooklyn safe during a fire at the court last month. Pictured from left: Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, C.O. Darien Wagner, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 min the don 337,400
DEADLY MOTHERS says "They said TRUMPS not getti... 14 min Diana Vickery 3
jets talk back (Dec '07) 19 min TMAN_Mets 13,950
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 53 min tina anne 63,724
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Brooks Hatlen 16,664
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 2 hr Prince kam 193
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr Barbara 1,735
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 5 hr Ed Norton 3,912
Skype Names Jun 5 timking 61
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC