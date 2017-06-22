Bronx man arrested at JFK airport, accused of trying to fly to ISIS
The New York City man had tried to fly from JFK Airport to Syria for the purpose of joining ISIS, according to the Justice Department. A New York City man was arrested at JFK Airport Wednesday night and accused of trying to fly to the Middle East to join the Islamic State terror group, law enforcement officials announced.
