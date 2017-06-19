Bronx braces for flash floods

Bronx braces for flash floods

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Riverdale Press

The National Weather Service issued the warning for not only Bronx, but also Queens, Richmond, New York and Kings counties until 8 p.m. Monday. Weather reports have thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Riverdale Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 15 min LESTER 314,650
Skype Names 38 min Hornyboy 86
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 4 hr Wall specialist 4,146
News Stevie - (Oct '07) 4 hr kop 181
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 4 hr latty 337,747
London hit again 7 hr London hit again 5
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Into The Night 63,802
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 21 hr Humpty Dance 1,764
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC