Bomb threats hit two Queens schools, prompts evacuation

A Queens school was evacuated Wednesday amid fears that a bomb had been hidden inside the building, ready to explode, officials said. Administrators at Public School 164 on 77th Ave. near 138th St. in Flushing pulled all the students out of the school about 11 a.m. after staffers received a threatening call that a bomb was going to go off in the next 10 minutes, officials said.

