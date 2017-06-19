Bloomberg to launch $17M contest for US cities

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, left, and former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg talk during their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, June 2, 2017. less French President Emmanuel Macron, right, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, left, and former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg talk during their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, June 2, ... more FILE- In this Oct 17, 2012 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg arrive for the dedication ceremony of the new Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.