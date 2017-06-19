Bloomberg says America should a get behind Trumpa because a the public has spokena
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said America should "get behind" President Trump because "the public has spoken - whether you like the results or not" during an appearance on ABC's The View. Bloomberg said that opposing a president just because they are aligned with the opposing party is the wrong approach.
