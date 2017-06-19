Bloomberg says America should a get b...

Bloomberg says America should a get behind Trumpa because a the public has spokena

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said America should "get behind" President Trump because "the public has spoken - whether you like the results or not" during an appearance on ABC's The View. Bloomberg said that opposing a president just because they are aligned with the opposing party is the wrong approach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 17 min H Lamarr 337,825
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 17 min Hillary Lost 4,195
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 27 min Dudley 63,837
TRUMP TRAVAILS ! - Alternate News Agency ! 1 hr Old Millennia Tramp 2
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr BHJ Rules 45,039
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Park Slope! 1 hr Nady 3
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr SweLL GirL 18,099
Skype Names 4 hr Add jakevalera 91
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Tue Poop pouch JimiYank 1,764
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC