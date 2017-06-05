There are on the New York Daily News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Biker in critical condition after plowing into truck in Queens. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

The white Dodge Ram was driving north on Lefferts Blvd. towards 115th Ave. in South Ozone Park when the driver slammed into a red motorcycle heading south on Lefferts Blvd. around 1 p.m., authorities said. "The didn't see it coming, he didn't even have time for brakes or anything," said witness William Santana, 27, who was driving several cars behind the crash and saw the 33-year-old motorcyclist hurtle into the air.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.