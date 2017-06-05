Biker in critical condition after plowing into truck in Queens
There are 3 comments on the New York Daily News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Biker in critical condition after plowing into truck in Queens. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
The white Dodge Ram was driving north on Lefferts Blvd. towards 115th Ave. in South Ozone Park when the driver slammed into a red motorcycle heading south on Lefferts Blvd. around 1 p.m., authorities said. "The didn't see it coming, he didn't even have time for brakes or anything," said witness William Santana, 27, who was driving several cars behind the crash and saw the 33-year-old motorcyclist hurtle into the air.
#1 10 hrs ago
Splat!
#2 31 min ago
Who does this driver think he is, Billy Joel?
Saint Paul, MN
#3 22 min ago
Bikers get high or drunk and plow into vehicles all the time.
Improves the gene pool. Anyone who gets high and drives a bike is stupid. In that sense bikes are like a vetting tool that gets rid of stupid. Maybe the Government should provide free FAST bikes to Muslims, take care of them, self vet. Guess female Muslims would have their Hajib blow off.
