Biker in critical condition after plo...

Biker in critical condition after plowing into truck in Queens

There are 3 comments on the New York Daily News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Biker in critical condition after plowing into truck in Queens. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

The white Dodge Ram was driving north on Lefferts Blvd. towards 115th Ave. in South Ozone Park when the driver slammed into a red motorcycle heading south on Lefferts Blvd. around 1 p.m., authorities said. "The didn't see it coming, he didn't even have time for brakes or anything," said witness William Santana, 27, who was driving several cars behind the crash and saw the 33-year-old motorcyclist hurtle into the air.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mack Truck

Edison, NJ

#1 10 hrs ago
Splat!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
John Amos

Roosevelt, NY

#2 31 min ago
Mack Truck wrote:
Splat!
Who does this driver think he is, Billy Joel?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FCC investigated Colbert

Saint Paul, MN

#3 22 min ago
Bikers get high or drunk and plow into vehicles all the time.

Improves the gene pool. Anyone who gets high and drives a bike is stupid. In that sense bikes are like a vetting tool that gets rid of stupid. Maybe the Government should provide free FAST bikes to Muslims, take care of them, self vet. Guess female Muslims would have their Hajib blow off.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The BIGGLIEST BALD-FACED LIAR in AMERICAN HISTO... 12 min Bingo 17
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 26 min Barbara 337,490
Where is the President 28 min Bingo 140
Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09) 46 min POTUS ON POT 1,456
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 48 min Strong German Inf... 3,944
TRUMP Willing to TESTIFY Under OAFs ! 52 min Strong Thurman In... 1
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr Susanm 18,043
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 5 hr ETR 44,931
Skype Names 18 hr Stager1959 65
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for New York County was issued at June 11 at 4:36AM EDT

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC