Bicycle accident marks Citi Bike's first fatality
A 36-year-old man riding on a Citi Bike in Manhattan was struck and killed by a bus, becoming the first fatality involving the city's four-year bike-share program. Authorities say Dan Hanegby, of Brooklyn, was riding in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood Monday morning when he collided with a charter bus, fell from the bike and was run over.
