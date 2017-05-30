Basketball dads help Manhattan Jewish...

Basketball dads help Manhattan Jewish congregation score historic church space

If Rabbi Darren Levine hadn't taken his son to shoot hoops nearly before sunrise one day, it's fair to say that Tamid: The Downtown Synagogue most likely wouldn't occupy the historic space it does today. Seven years ago, Levine thought it would be good for his athlete son to burn off energy before the school day began, so he took him to the neighborhood basketball court.

