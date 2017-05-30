Basketball dads help Manhattan Jewish congregation score historic church space
If Rabbi Darren Levine hadn't taken his son to shoot hoops nearly before sunrise one day, it's fair to say that Tamid: The Downtown Synagogue most likely wouldn't occupy the historic space it does today. Seven years ago, Levine thought it would be good for his athlete son to burn off energy before the school day began, so he took him to the neighborhood basketball court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bloomberg: There's A 55 Percent Chance Trump Is...
|11 min
|About time
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|39 min
|Princess Hey
|16,590
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|50 min
|2 Dogs
|271
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|50 min
|jimi-yank
|44,771
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,405
|EUROPE to TRUMP - Regarding Earth's Climate :
|1 hr
|Theresa Brewer Sing
|1
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Carlos
|337,171
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Custer D Pie - Re...
|3,828
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC