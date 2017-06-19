Baby girl nearly beaten to death by teen father in Brooklyn
The baby girl was left with two skull fractures, bleeding on the brain, a black left eye and bruises on her face, legs and other parts of her body. A 16-month-old Brooklyn girl was nearly beaten to death by her teen father during a Father's Day visit, police sources said Monday.
