Attack from patient leaves NYC psych ...

Attack from patient leaves NYC psych ward worker questioning job

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Whether on your phone or delivered to your doorstep, the Daily News brings you award-winning coverage of the latest in news, sports, entertainment and more. NYC psych ward worker who was attacked by patient says she can't bear idea of returning to job as violent residents go unpunished Kennetta Allen and Ben Adams told the Daily News they're concerned administrators at the city hospital's Behavioral Health Center allow patients to attack each other and staff with impunity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 39 min cpeter1313 314,493
Statehood for Puerto Rico! 46 min Tony 6
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 51 min WACKO 63,768
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 53 min jimi-yank 337,619
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 56 min The Feed Store Boys 4,036
News Armed cops placed at N.Y. government buildings ... 1 hr Marine Corp Pat 3
Muslim lover shoots Americans 1 hr Contact 12
Skype Names 3 hr Bob smith 71
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 hr Pouchy 44,974
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 7 hr Trina 1,745
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC