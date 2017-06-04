Assistant principal duped teachers to give thousands to kid who 'had cancer' 0:0

Queens assistant principal Michael Scaduto shacked up with a teacher he was supervising while cozying up to another teacher on his staff and then pressured each to give him $5,000 for a fictional homeless child suffering from cancer named "Tom," according to school investigators. The Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools found the lying Lothario cashed in further when he convinced the father of the teacher Scaduto was living with to fork over $150,000 for a down payment on a house the couple bought together.

