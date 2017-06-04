Assistant principal duped teachers to...

Assistant principal duped teachers to give thousands to kid who 'had cancer' 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Queens assistant principal Michael Scaduto shacked up with a teacher he was supervising while cozying up to another teacher on his staff and then pressured each to give him $5,000 for a fictional homeless child suffering from cancer named "Tom," according to school investigators. The Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools found the lying Lothario cashed in further when he convinced the father of the teacher Scaduto was living with to fork over $150,000 for a down payment on a house the couple bought together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 45 min jimi-yank 44,849
Not Watching Megyn Kelly Interview Putin because 1 hr Terrence 9
Where is the President 1 hr 2 Dogs 108
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr Princess Hey 18,034
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr H Lamarr 337,243
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 2 hr FCC investigated ... 3,872
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 16,616
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 8 hr Ben 1,724
Skype Names 12 hr master daddy 59
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,520,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC