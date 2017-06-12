There are on the New York Daily News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Armed cops placed at N.Y. government buildings after Va. shooting. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

Heavily armed cops with rifles and body armor have been dispatched to City Hall and other New York government buildings after a gunman opened fire on a group of congressman playing baseball in Virginia, Wednesday, officials said. Shortly after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, 51, of Louisiana, and four others were wounded by a lone gunman at an Alexandria baseball field, the NYPD dispatched members of its Critical Response Command to government buildings.

