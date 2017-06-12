Armed cops placed at N.Y. government buildings after Va. shooting
There are 3 comments on the New York Daily News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Armed cops placed at N.Y. government buildings after Va. shooting. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
Heavily armed cops with rifles and body armor have been dispatched to City Hall and other New York government buildings after a gunman opened fire on a group of congressman playing baseball in Virginia, Wednesday, officials said. Shortly after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, 51, of Louisiana, and four others were wounded by a lone gunman at an Alexandria baseball field, the NYPD dispatched members of its Critical Response Command to government buildings.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,278
NYC
|
#1 20 hrs ago
America is under attack by evil thugs that are incited by Hillary, the America hating Jihadist Iranian agenda supporters of the New York Times and CNN among others to push bloodshed and riots leading to a civil war in America. Muller's investigation of made-up Russian prostitute Dossier libel by the Democratic party lawyers aimed at de-legitimizing Trump will never end and will never stop and it could be leading to violence and potential civil war and it must be stopped by Trump to save America from chaos. Following the attack on US Congressmen because they were Republicans, it is time for President Trump to fire ‘special investigator’ Muller who was nominated under Comey’s leaking lies from his meeting with President Trump that he requested, Hillary and the Democratic party’s pressure to delegitimize President Trump using lies and deceit and portraying him as a traitor which was the motivation for the shooter to attack republican Congressmen playing baseball.
|
#2 19 hrs ago
That's an hilarious, hysterical "over kill" having as much to do with police overtime and self importance as reacting to any threat. There is no basis to think the VA shooter was part of a conspiracy, and there would be no reason to expect an unconnected copycat shooter there on this day as opposed to any other day, and the shooter was going after right wingers...a thing you don't really find in NYC government buildings.
I assume most of these government buildings already have an armed guard or two. Why was that enough yesterday but not today? It's irrational.
|
“Make America Great Again”
Since: Jun 07
11,847
Bring Obama Back!
|
#3 17 hrs ago
Welcome to Putin puppet-Trump’s disastrous America… months of Trump’s hate, vitriol and ignorant divisive rhetoric has made America less safe.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|9 min
|FCC investigated ...
|285
|Muslim lover shoots Americans
|1 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|17
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Community Disorga...
|4,059
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|North Country
|314,505
|Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|TOPOL GIGOLO
|2,243
|TRUMP - " Your President is NOT a CROOK ! "
|2 hr
|Tricky Dicky Nixe...
|1
|TRUMP Under Investigation for OBSTRUCTION !
|2 hr
|REPUBLICAN X-LAX ...
|1
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Trina
|1,751
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|337,665
|Skype Names
|19 hr
|Bob smith
|71
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC