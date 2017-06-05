Appeals court rejects project to buil...

Appeals court rejects project to build $1 billion NYC mall

A billion-dollar redevelopment plan originally proposed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been dealt a major setback after the state's highest court decided the city doesn't have the legal authority to develop the land. The Court of Appeals ruled 6-1 Tuesday, saying only state legislators can give away public park land through specific changes in the law.

