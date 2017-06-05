American woman found guilty of killin...

American woman found guilty of killing Jamaican husband to get insurance money

A woman who hired a hitman to kill her Jamaican husband so that she could cash in on the US$900,000 life insurance policy she took out on him has been convicted of murder and other criminal charges in the United States , the New York Daily News has reported. It took the jury less than three hours to find Alishia Noel-Murray, of Brooklyn, New York, guilty of murder, attempted murder and weapons possession in the death of her husband Omar Murray.

