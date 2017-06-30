A Shooting in a New York City Hospital

A Shooting in a New York City Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Atlantic

New York police said a man wearing a white lab coat pulled a rifle out at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center on Friday and killed at least one person, injuring several other people, including a doctor. Police say the suspect took his own life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who should Trump boxing match with ? Reid, Sanders 35 min you hate the truth 5
nutty doctor shoots up n y c hospital 40 min lighterthanyou 4
California afraid to give up voter data 41 min you hate the truth 2
Statehood for Puerto Rico! 48 min you hate the truth 21
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 hr NEMO 4,313
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Paul Yanks 338,083
News Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja... 2 hr Lawrence Wolf 15
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Thu OussideU2 1,767
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,909 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC