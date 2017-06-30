A Shooting in a New York City Hospital
New York police said a man wearing a white lab coat pulled a rifle out at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center on Friday and killed at least one person, injuring several other people, including a doctor. Police say the suspect took his own life.
