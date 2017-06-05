A New U.S. Environmental Alliance Is Trying to Take Trump's Place on the World Stage
Once the move is official, the U.S. will play no role in the international process of setting targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reporting progress to the global community. and educational institutions are launching something akin to a shadow government, intended to take America's place on the global climate stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|8 min
|Carlos
|44,888
|You too can be a reality winner!
|28 min
|Poster
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|30 min
|weaponX
|314,482
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|34 min
|Ed Norton
|3,882
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|41 min
|2 Dogs
|281
|Where is the President
|49 min
|2 Dogs
|119
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Red Sox Fanatic
|337,271
|Skype Names
|20 hr
|timking
|61
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Ben
|1,725
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC