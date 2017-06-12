A Fairy -Tail Ending: Public School in New York Tells a Cinderella Story with Russian Tigers

The story of Zolushka - "Cinderella" in the Russian language - captured hearts across the world in 2013 when this young, orphaned tigress was rescued in the wild by scientists, reared for a short time in captivity, and then released back into the wild as an adult. Zolushka lost her mother to a poacher's bullet and without her, suffered extreme frostbite in the harsh Russian winter.

