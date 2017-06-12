A Fairy -Tail Ending: Public School in New York Tells a Cinderella Story with Russian Tigers
The story of Zolushka - "Cinderella" in the Russian language - captured hearts across the world in 2013 when this young, orphaned tigress was rescued in the wild by scientists, reared for a short time in captivity, and then released back into the wild as an adult. Zolushka lost her mother to a poacher's bullet and without her, suffered extreme frostbite in the harsh Russian winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|YANKEES 4 LIFE
|337,548
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Susanm
|16,691
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Chelsea 2028
|63,751
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|3,983
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|18,054
|Skype Names
|3 hr
|alexlaguna5
|67
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|Fu Man Chu
|44,944
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Vince JM
|1,739
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC