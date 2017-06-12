9/11 still killing as retired cop, fi...

9/11 still killing as retired cop, firefighter die of cancers

Read more: New York Daily News

Retired Firefighter William Gormely and retired NYPD Detective William "Billy" Kinane, who both responded to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, died of cancer last week.

