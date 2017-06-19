7 Famous TV Homes You Can Actually Li...

7 Famous TV Homes You Can Actually Live In Right Now

There are 1 comment on the Time story from 3 hrs ago, titled 7 Famous TV Homes You Can Actually Live In Right Now. In it, Time reports that:

It's well known that many of the beautiful homes featured on our favorite TV shows are nothing more than sound stages; after all, giant Manhattan apartments like the one the But a number of shows feature prime real estate that actually does exist - and some of these homes, from the stunning coastal properties of , are currently for sale or available for rent. Curious to see what it would be like to live in the world of The expansive homes of the characters played by series stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman in particular are real estate dreams, each with broad ocean views and spacious interiors for their well-to-do families.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
one for the team

Edison, NJ

#1 2 hrs ago
I want to live in Kathy Griffin's cardboard box for a day.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 5 min YANKEES 4 LIFE 337,785
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 43 min Dudley 4,159
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 1 hr Poop pouch JimiYank 1,766
jets talk back (Dec '07) 1 hr Poop pouch JimiYank 13,976
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Poop pouch JimiYank 45,019
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Hooker 63,815
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 3 hr Princess Hey 16,727
Skype Names 14 hr Tim 87
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,248 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC