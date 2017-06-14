14-year-old girl helps cops catch ser...

14-year-old girl helps cops catch serial sex offender in Midtown

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

As of May 28, there had been 434 reported sex crimes in the subway system this year, a 9% increase from the same period last year, officials said. A quick-thinking 14-year-old girl helped cops catch a serial sex offender after he groped her on a Midtown train, officials said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 7 min Princess Hey 16,648
Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09) 15 min 2 Dogs 1,447
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 18 min 2 Dogs 1,091
Not Watching Megyn Kelly Interview Putin because 35 min The Brooklyn Dodger 15
alter of wealth and affluence 39 min The Brooklyn Dodger 2
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 42 min The Brooklyn Dodger 3,899
jets talk back (Dec '07) 45 min Bring Back Rex 13,943
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr NYStateOfMind 337,339
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 14 hr H Lamarr 44,915
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 16 hr NYStateOfMind 1,727
Skype Names Jun 5 timking 61
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,538 • Total comments across all topics: 281,603,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC