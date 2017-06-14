14-year-old girl helps cops catch serial sex offender in Midtown
As of May 28, there had been 434 reported sex crimes in the subway system this year, a 9% increase from the same period last year, officials said. A quick-thinking 14-year-old girl helped cops catch a serial sex offender after he groped her on a Midtown train, officials said Wednesday.
