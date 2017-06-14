14 busted in drug ring linked to over...

14 busted in drug ring linked to overdose death of NYC woman

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A probe into the overdose death of a 35-year-old Manhattan woman sparked the arrest of 14 alleged heroin and cocaine dealers, authorities said Friday. Cops recovered five firearms and massive amounts of narcotics while dismantling two loosely-connected drug rings operating in Washington Heights, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 min weaponX 314,484
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 12 min NYStateOfMind 337,429
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 29 min Princess Hey 16,669
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 45 min jimi-yank 44,923
REPUBs QUIET about LYING PRESIDENT ! 4 hr Trumpz good Repub 3
Flynn keeping quiet, except with federal invest... 9 hr Wall specialist 2
jets talk back (Dec '07) 9 hr Paul Yanks 13,965
Skype Names 11 hr anonsuck 62
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 22 hr Barbara 1,735
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC