14 busted in drug ring linked to overdose death of NYC woman
A probe into the overdose death of a 35-year-old Manhattan woman sparked the arrest of 14 alleged heroin and cocaine dealers, authorities said Friday. Cops recovered five firearms and massive amounts of narcotics while dismantling two loosely-connected drug rings operating in Washington Heights, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 min
|weaponX
|314,484
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|12 min
|NYStateOfMind
|337,429
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|29 min
|Princess Hey
|16,669
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|45 min
|jimi-yank
|44,923
|REPUBs QUIET about LYING PRESIDENT !
|4 hr
|Trumpz good Repub
|3
|Flynn keeping quiet, except with federal invest...
|9 hr
|Wall specialist
|2
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|9 hr
|Paul Yanks
|13,965
|Skype Names
|11 hr
|anonsuck
|62
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|Barbara
|1,735
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC