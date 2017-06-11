There are on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 14 hrs ago, titled 11 vintage photos of New York City's most famous beach in its glory days. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

For over a century, Coney Island has been attracting New Yorkers and tourists alike to its sandy beaches, fun carnival foods, and amusement rides. Coney Island opened with just one roller coaster in 1895, but by 1904 had three amusement areas with many different rides: When the New York subway connection to Coney Island was built in 1920, the neighborhood became a place that people of all races and social status could visit, which upset the crowd of wealthy people who were previously known to migrate to that area.

