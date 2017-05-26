WWII vets look back on soda shops, street ball and lady-wooing in old-school New York
WWII vets and brothers Roy Vanasco and Jack Vanasco in front of their old refrigerator repair shop on Myrtle Avenue. This Memorial Day, World War II veterans Roy and Jack Vanasco will have plenty to remember.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER Blocked Again !
|31 min
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|5
|Ramadan-a-dingdongs
|47 min
|godslol
|1
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|44,662
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|337,023
|The BIGGLIEST BALD-FACED LIAR in AMERICAN HISTO...
|1 hr
|Elmer Fudd Gantry...
|14
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|rainmaker2016
|17,964
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|THATs a FACT
|3,757
|Skype Names
|18 hr
|hbcman45
|49
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC