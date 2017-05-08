Upstate NY man admits to hit-and-run that killed NYC student
An Upstate New York man who drove off after fatally striking a college student from New York City has pleaded guilty. The Press and Sun Bulletin reports that 26-year-old Aizaz Siddiqui, of Binghamton , pleaded guilty last Friday to leaving the scene of an accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|7 min
|2 Dogs
|2,881
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|12 min
|2 Dogs
|1,074
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|18 min
|Captain Obvious
|336,392
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|23 min
|Eddie Mush
|16,291
|Knicks talk back (Dec '06)
|37 min
|Knick 4 Life
|6,620
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|49 min
|nanoanomaly
|109
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|49 min
|ILAL
|2,493
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Dontgivein
|314,177
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|The Feed Store Boys
|3,735
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|the don
|44,348
|
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Bobby V
|1,691
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC