Upstate NY man admits to hit-and-run ...

Upstate NY man admits to hit-and-run that killed NYC student

An Upstate New York man who drove off after fatally striking a college student from New York City has pleaded guilty. The Press and Sun Bulletin reports that 26-year-old Aizaz Siddiqui, of Binghamton , pleaded guilty last Friday to leaving the scene of an accident.

