Turning Tables: Big-Shot Chefs Flock to New York's Hudson Yards' Restaurants
Thomas Keller, JosA© AndrA©s, Ferran AdriA and more have signed on. Plus, Fleming's and North End Grill get new wine directors, and Smith & Wollensky Las Vegas is closing A major redevelopment is bringing some of the biggest names in the restaurant industry to a previously barren stretch of midtown-west Manhattan, along the Hudson River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Spectator.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 min
|Paul Yanks
|336,909
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|48 min
|NEMO
|3,746
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|The Real Sheriff Joe
|44,625
|Topix NYC New Editor-in-Chief (May '13)
|1 hr
|RebelAirForce004
|10
|Can Trump Be Impeached for Lying about Campaign...
|2 hr
|Mighty righty
|2
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Black Zilla
|1,089
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Mabinogi
|314,352
|Skype Names
|13 hr
|male2549
|44
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC