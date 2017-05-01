Tune in to HBO on Saturday to watch 2017 Rock Hall induction ceremony ...
Tune in to HBO on Saturday to watch 2017 Rock Hall induction ceremony with Journey, Yes, ELO, Pearl Jam and more The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place earlier this month in Brooklyn, New York, and now you can watch an HBO special featuring highlights from the extravaganza that premieres Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET. This year's honorees included Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra and Pearl Jam.
