TRDataa s got details on 3,000 new dev projects a " herea s how you get a em
The Real Deal 's research division, TRData, has compiled more than 3,000 active development projects in New York City, searchable by developer, architect, size, neighborhood and borough. For example, you may want to find out what developer filed the most residential condo units in Brooklyn over the last four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|29 min
|Paul Yanks
|44,424
|Dwayne Johnson would make a great president
|32 min
|Wall specialist
|4
|Jezabell Bila of The Veiw
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|314,222
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|rainmaker2016
|17,931
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|7 hr
|spocko
|130
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Conjob
|13,299
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Ben
|1,724
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC