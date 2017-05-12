TRDataa s got details on 3,000 new de...

TRDataa s got details on 3,000 new dev projects a " herea s how you get a em

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

The Real Deal 's research division, TRData, has compiled more than 3,000 active development projects in New York City, searchable by developer, architect, size, neighborhood and borough. For example, you may want to find out what developer filed the most residential condo units in Brooklyn over the last four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 29 min Paul Yanks 44,424
Dwayne Johnson would make a great president 32 min Wall specialist 4
Jezabell Bila of The Veiw 1 hr Wall specialist 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 314,222
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 hr rainmaker2016 17,931
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 7 hr spocko 130
Time to go? (Jun '15) 7 hr Conjob 13,299
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 9 hr Ben 1,724
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,536 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC